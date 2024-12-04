Murchinson Ltd. Has $2.53 Million Position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Murchinson Ltd. cut its position in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Gannett accounts for 0.7% of Murchinson Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Murchinson Ltd. owned 0.31% of Gannett worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 7,732 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Gannett by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gannett by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 510,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Gannett by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 40,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Gannett during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.10 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

NYSE GCI opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.55.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

