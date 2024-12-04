Murchinson Ltd. Purchases Shares of 201,000 Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 201,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Tellurian by 83.1% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 35,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16,218 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Tellurian by 88.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 60,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 28,236 shares during the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TELL opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Tellurian Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $892.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Tellurian Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.