N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Shares Up 15.5% – Here’s Why

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P – Get Free Report) shares were up 15.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.66 ($0.01). Approximately 336,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,181,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

N4 Pharma Trading Up 15.3 %

The company has a market cap of £2.62 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a current ratio of 22.73, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.58.

About N4 Pharma

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. N4 Pharma Plc was incorporated in 1979 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

