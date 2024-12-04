National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Hovde Group lowered shares of National Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of National Bank from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of National Bank from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Shares of National Bank stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.07. 17,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,198. National Bank has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.84.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. National Bank had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $156.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that National Bank will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other National Bank news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 19,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $959,290.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,210 shares in the company, valued at $7,133,290.10. The trade was a 11.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie D. Kramer sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $44,948.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,755 shares in the company, valued at $488,823.05. The trade was a 8.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,431 shares of company stock worth $1,067,505. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Bank by 12,407.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,824,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,321 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 577,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,563,000 after acquiring an additional 381,754 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 377,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,758,000 after acquiring an additional 229,630 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,950,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,152,000 after acquiring an additional 167,711 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 374,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,772,000 after acquiring an additional 146,494 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

