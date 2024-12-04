Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Stock Position Raised by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 921,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,548,000 after purchasing an additional 18,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 491,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 19,543 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 127,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 80.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 40,672 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Gas Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NGS opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.93. The firm has a market cap of $344.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $39,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 516,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,438,516. This trade represents a 0.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,892 shares of company stock worth $805,133. Corporate insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NGS. StockNews.com upgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James began coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

