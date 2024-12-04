NEAR Protocol (NEAR) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 4th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $8.89 billion and approximately $1.00 billion worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $7.30 or 0.00007695 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00056306 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00015086 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00010464 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000097 BTC.

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,223,481,939 coins and its circulating supply is 1,217,906,155 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,223,386,389 with 1,217,906,155 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 7.46453084 USD and is up 3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 472 active market(s) with $1,196,059,642.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

