Needham & Company LLC Increases Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $115.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OKTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America cut Okta from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.52.

Okta stock opened at $81.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.27, a PEG ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.42. Okta has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $114.50.

In related news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $764,655.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 14,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,475.63. The trade was a 40.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 200,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $15,080,507.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,908.95. This represents a 95.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 475,789 shares of company stock valued at $35,701,361. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,343,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Okta by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 25,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 14,283 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Okta by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at about $2,436,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

