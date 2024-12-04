Needham Investment Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Cohu worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Cohu by 5.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Cohu by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 47,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its stake in Cohu by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 83,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohu by 49.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cohu by 1.7% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Stock Performance

NASDAQ COHU opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 4.69. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $36.60.

Insider Activity at Cohu

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cohu had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $95.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohu news, Director Nina Richardson sold 4,999 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $120,675.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,475.82. The trade was a 15.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,599 shares of company stock valued at $135,850. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COHU. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cohu from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cohu from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

