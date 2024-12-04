Nervos Network (CKB) One Day Volume Hits $185.40 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. Nervos Network has a market cap of $835.84 million and $185.40 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,425.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $566.35 or 0.00587340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.74 or 0.00133509 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00009901 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00039277 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $200.34 or 0.00207770 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00028482 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.58 or 0.00083567 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 46,177,181,810 coins and its circulating supply is 45,483,888,824 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

