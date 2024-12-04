Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 498203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

NEXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Nexxen International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nexxen International from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Nexxen International from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

The stock has a market cap of $688.74 million, a P/E ratio of 258.75 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexxen International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,562,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Nexxen International during the second quarter worth about $451,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nexxen International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Nexxen International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Nexxen International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

