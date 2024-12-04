NFJ Investment Group LLC Buys New Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 258,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Americold Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLD. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2,288.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 189.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2,727.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COLD. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $26.85. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $674.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.87 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

