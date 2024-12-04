NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $5.01 Million Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Walker & Dunlop worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 48.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,227,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,474,000 after purchasing an additional 402,313 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,415,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,784,000 after buying an additional 351,957 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,843,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter valued at $8,156,000. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter worth $4,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

WD stock opened at $109.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.56. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 1.53.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.24 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

