NFJ Investment Group LLC Purchases 23,517 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,517 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,602,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,615,000 after acquiring an additional 926,657 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 8.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,882,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,777,000 after purchasing an additional 148,447 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 72.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,680,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,526,000 after purchasing an additional 703,501 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,660,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,761,000 after purchasing an additional 186,263 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,789,000 after purchasing an additional 19,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AME opened at $194.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.03 and a 1 year high of $198.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.02.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Emanuela Speranza sold 6,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $1,321,737.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,114. This represents a 18.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $250,521.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,454.91. The trade was a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,660 shares of company stock worth $5,958,141. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on AMETEK from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on AMETEK from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on AMETEK from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.29.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

