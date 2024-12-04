NFJ Investment Group LLC Purchases New Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 353,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 155.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1,081.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

NYSE DEI opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.00. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.38). Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $250.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -760.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank raised Douglas Emmett from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.