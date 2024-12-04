NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,081 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 768 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 26.3% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.2% during the third quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

NIKE Stock Down 0.3 %

NIKE stock opened at $78.86 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. NIKE’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.85%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.