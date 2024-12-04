NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.43. Approximately 14,313,998 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 56,576,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

NIO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.80 to $3.90 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie cut NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.60 to $4.80 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21). NIO had a negative return on equity of 113.83% and a negative net margin of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in NIO by 11.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 24,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NIO by 15.5% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in NIO by 22.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of NIO by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

