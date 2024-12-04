Northland Securities Boosts Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Price Target to $8.50

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Northland Securities from $6.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Canada upgraded Cipher Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie increased their target price on Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cipher Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.03.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIFR opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.61 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Cipher Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.84 million. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 33.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cipher Mining will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 53,161 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $380,632.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 664,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,173.20. This trade represents a 7.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 1,901,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $5,456,191.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,044,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,868,840.04. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,395,727 shares of company stock worth $20,233,244. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 321.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, W Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

