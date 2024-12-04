Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.70, with a volume of 25561 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.76.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$213.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.24.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec.

