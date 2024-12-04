NU (NYSE:NU) Stock Price Down 6.1% – Here’s What Happened

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $11.76. Approximately 35,273,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 32,963,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.60 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NU. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the 3rd quarter worth $98,704,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of NU by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 257,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 48,445 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NU by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 4,819,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,784,000 after buying an additional 259,324 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NU by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in NU during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

