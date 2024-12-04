Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Stock Performance
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund stock opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody’s, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.
