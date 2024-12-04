Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Shares Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$47.58 and last traded at C$47.61. Approximately 133,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 209,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$47.87.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$46.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28. The firm has a market cap of C$3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -432.82, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.12.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

