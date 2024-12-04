NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,014 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,234 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 387.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,294,340 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $550,665,000 after buying an additional 1,823,650 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 804.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 87,925 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $21,103,000 after buying an additional 78,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $228.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $201.58 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 10.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

