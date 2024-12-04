NYLI CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF) Shares Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

NYLI CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.67 and last traded at $20.75. Approximately 14,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 30,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

NYLI CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $153.55 million, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NYLI CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROOF. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NYLI CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,621,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,345,000 after acquiring an additional 26,789 shares during the last quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NYLI CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NYLI CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF by 30.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter.

About NYLI CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF

The IQ U.S. Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of developed market companies classified under real estate sectors that are expected to benefit from trends affecting property sectors in the global economy.

