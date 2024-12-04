OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OCFC shares. Hovde Group raised their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler set a $17.00 price objective on OceanFirst Financial and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $30,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,662.51. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCFC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,475,107 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,027,000 after acquiring an additional 105,764 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 272,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 66,918 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 35,994 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 43.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 733,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after buying an additional 223,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 254.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,214 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 28,874 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCFC stock opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.04. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.79 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 6.08%. Analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

