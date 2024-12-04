OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 29984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.4 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $10.73.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.
