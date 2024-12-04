Oppenheimer Reiterates Outperform Rating for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $415.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $385.00. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.09% from the company’s current price.

CRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Erste Group Bank raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Salesforce from $340.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Salesforce from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.31.

Get Salesforce alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM opened at $331.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $348.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.14. The stock has a market cap of $317.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $117,824.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,741.74. The trade was a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 60,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $18,156,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,982 shares of company stock worth $41,591,457. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,894,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth $821,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,639.5% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 37.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 196,584 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $53,807,000 after buying an additional 53,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.4% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 43,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,992,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.