Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,142 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 937.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 110.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 3,362.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 3,029.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OPCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Option Care Health Price Performance

OPCH stock opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.33. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $34.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $969,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 326,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,355,568.36. This trade represents a 15.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Stories

