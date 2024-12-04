O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given New $1,325.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Roth Capital raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,248.06.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY stock opened at $1,247.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $914.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,255.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,196.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1,113.60.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 40.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total transaction of $734,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $856,849. This trade represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total value of $769,041.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,201.95. The trade was a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,666,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,027,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $518,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

