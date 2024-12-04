Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Shyam Sankar Sells 30,000 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $1,997,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,128,019.74. The trade was a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shyam Sankar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Shyam Sankar sold 5,250,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $367,920,000.00.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $70.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $161.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.87. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $71.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,512,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,463,000 after purchasing an additional 40,498,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,568,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598,253 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3,476.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,832,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641,253 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 594.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,550,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,861 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

