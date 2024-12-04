PaLM AI (PALM) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $102.37 Million

PaLM AI (PALM) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. Over the last week, PaLM AI has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. PaLM AI has a market capitalization of $102.37 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PaLM AI token can currently be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00001375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95,787.02 or 0.99438302 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95,638.52 or 0.99284141 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PaLM AI Profile

PaLM AI was first traded on November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 77,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,300,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. The official website for PaLM AI is palmai.tech. The official message board for PaLM AI is palmaierc.medium.com.

PaLM AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 77,200,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 1.30459823 USD and is down -1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $1,792,921.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PaLM AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PaLM AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

