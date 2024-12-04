Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Position in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITF. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 27.9% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Bitfarms by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 159,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Bitfarms by 22.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 15,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BITF. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Bitfarms from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.66.

Bitfarms Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BITF opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26. Bitfarms Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Bitfarms Profile

(Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.