Paloma Partners Management Co Has $656,000 Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,959,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,907,000 after acquiring an additional 291,134 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,828,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,580,000 after purchasing an additional 170,095 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,338,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,032,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in MarketAxess by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 820,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,447,000 after buying an additional 285,665 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,978,000 after buying an additional 17,996 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on MarketAxess from $204.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $193.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $262.79 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.42 and a 52-week high of $297.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.00.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 40.11%.

MarketAxess declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other MarketAxess news, Chairman Richard M. Mcvey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $2,676,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 562,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,438,302.43. The trade was a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

