Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Shares in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,703,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Otter Tail by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 435,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 3.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 7.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 91,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $80.74 on Wednesday. Otter Tail Co. has a 1 year low of $73.43 and a 1 year high of $100.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.11 and its 200-day moving average is $84.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.54.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $338.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.20 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 19.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.468 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OTTR shares. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

