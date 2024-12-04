Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 13,400 UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2024

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDRFree Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 862.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,086,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,172 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 8,460.5% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,680,000 after buying an additional 1,976,637 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 115.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,499,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,096 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 14.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in UDR during the second quarter worth about $22,572,000. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UDR opened at $44.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.87. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.99 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average is $42.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 459.47%.

UDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UDR from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UDR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

