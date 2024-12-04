Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 1,664 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 2,830.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBRE opened at $137.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.24. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.59 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $238,382.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,026.36. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

