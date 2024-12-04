Paloma Partners Management Co Trims Stock Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 84.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,245 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duolingo by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Duolingo during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total transaction of $421,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,260 shares in the company, valued at $38,838,616.60. The trade was a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,053 shares in the company, valued at $39,704,310. This represents a 3.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,319 shares of company stock valued at $5,134,526. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duolingo Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ DUOL opened at $360.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $303.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.26 and a beta of 0.85. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.05 and a 12 month high of $364.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $192.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.19 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Duolingo from $183.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Duolingo from $271.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.33.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

