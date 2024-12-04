Parker Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Parker Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $631.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $454.77 and a one year high of $631.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $603.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $578.70. The company has a market capitalization of $79.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

