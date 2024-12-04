Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 96,144 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,778,000. Teleflex makes up 3.0% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned 0.21% of Teleflex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 59.0% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 190.6% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 16,600.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

TFX stock opened at $188.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.05. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $185.27 and a 52 week high of $257.85. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $764.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.68 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.25.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

