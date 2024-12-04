Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Buys Shares of 278,775 Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 278,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Valence8 US LP bought a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eliem Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.34. The company has a market cap of $93.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of -0.39.

Eliem Therapeutics Company Profile

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in psychiatry, epilepsy, chronic pain, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

