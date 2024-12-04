Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Buys Shares of 72,256 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 577.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,547,699.84. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,700 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total value of $456,617.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,453.68. This trade represents a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,110 shares of company stock valued at $720,160. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on JAZZ. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $121.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.38 and its 200-day moving average is $111.29. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $99.06 and a 1 year high of $134.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

