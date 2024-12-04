Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Has $15.19 Million Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,086,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,175 shares during the period. Travere Therapeutics accounts for 1.9% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $15,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,265,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,310,000 after acquiring an additional 750,686 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $522,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 912.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,214,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,419 shares in the last quarter.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

TVTX stock opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96.

Insider Activity

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.01. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 172.75% and a negative return on equity of 537.74%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. Travere Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $25,240.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,633 shares in the company, valued at $721,532.16. The trade was a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 12,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $221,247.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,164.10. This trade represents a 18.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,283 shares of company stock worth $1,720,670. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on TVTX shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TVTX

Travere Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.