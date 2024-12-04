Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Has $15.19 Million Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,086,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,175 shares during the period. Travere Therapeutics accounts for 1.9% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $15,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,265,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,310,000 after acquiring an additional 750,686 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $522,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 912.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,214,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,419 shares in the last quarter.
Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance
TVTX stock opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96.
Insider Activity
In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $25,240.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,633 shares in the company, valued at $721,532.16. The trade was a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 12,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $221,247.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,164.10. This trade represents a 18.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,283 shares of company stock worth $1,720,670. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on TVTX shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.62.
Travere Therapeutics Profile
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.
