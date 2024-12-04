Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Sells 28,978 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,978 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Arvinas worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the third quarter valued at about $9,989,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 137.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 49,799 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 58.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 435,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 160,510 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 32.0% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 610,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,250,000 after acquiring an additional 147,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in Arvinas by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares during the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $53.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Arvinas from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.08.

About Arvinas

(Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Further Reading

