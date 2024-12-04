Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.63.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PDCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 32.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Patterson Companies by 201.2% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $30.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

