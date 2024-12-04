Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.63.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PDCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Patterson Companies Stock Performance
Patterson Companies stock opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $30.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00.
Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.83%.
Patterson Companies Company Profile
Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.
