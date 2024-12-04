Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.06, but opened at $18.97. Paycor HCM shares last traded at $18.97, with a volume of 80,091 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Paycor HCM

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.51.

In related news, Director Jeremy Rishel sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $52,196.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,476.36. The trade was a 14.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 434.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 96,736 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,615,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth $962,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 75.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 37,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the second quarter valued at about $560,000. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

