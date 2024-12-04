PDT Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 58.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 81,802 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of uniQure worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 11.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 109,740 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of uniQure by 35.2% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the second quarter valued at about $815,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its stake in uniQure by 10.6% during the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 640,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 61,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure Stock Down 10.1 %

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $312.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02. uniQure has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.21. uniQure had a negative net margin of 837.80% and a negative return on equity of 188.82%. The business had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 million. Research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on uniQure

uniQure Company Profile

(Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.