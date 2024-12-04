PDT Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Gran Tierra Energy worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the third quarter worth $89,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the third quarter worth $121,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the second quarter worth $248,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 40.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the second quarter worth $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Gran Tierra Energy

In related news, CEO Gary Guidry bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $244,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,855.92. This trade represents a 8.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Ellson bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $75,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,449.14. The trade was a 14.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 67,000 shares of company stock worth $410,330 over the last three months. 7.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

GTE stock opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $207.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.57. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Read Our Latest Report on GTE

Gran Tierra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.