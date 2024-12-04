PDT Partners LLC Has $408,000 Holdings in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its position in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 70.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,177 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Couchbase were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BASE. EVR Research LP boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 9.4% during the second quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,081,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after buying an additional 179,585 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 18.1% during the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 809,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,788,000 after buying an additional 123,927 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 7.8% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,762,000 after buying an additional 118,372 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 33.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after buying an additional 93,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 64.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Stock Performance

Shares of BASE opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.25. Couchbase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

Insider Activity at Couchbase

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.84% and a negative net margin of 39.51%. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward T. Anderson acquired 21,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $298,492.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,372.32. This trade represents a 32.52 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 6,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $101,511.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 373,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,630,860.29. The trade was a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,548 shares of company stock worth $163,390. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Couchbase from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler Companies began coverage on Couchbase in a report on Friday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Couchbase from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

