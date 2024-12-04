PDT Partners LLC Makes New $359,000 Investment in Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Bowhead Specialty by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 194,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Bowhead Specialty by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bowhead Specialty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bowhead Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Bowhead Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Bowhead Specialty Price Performance

NYSE:BOW opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $37.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.41.

Insider Activity at Bowhead Specialty

Bowhead Specialty ( NYSE:BOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $116.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Bowhead Specialty news, Director Family Mutual Insuran American sold 1,362,285 shares of Bowhead Specialty stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $37,735,294.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,211,079.70. The trade was a 22.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

Bowhead Specialty Profile

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

Further Reading

