PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLBT. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 1,583.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLBT shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

Shares of CLBT stock opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 82.28% and a positive return on equity of 122.59%. The company had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Cellebrite DI Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

