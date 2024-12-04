PDT Partners LLC Sells 174,043 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

PDT Partners LLC cut its position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 174,043 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXL. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $41,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market cap of $796.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.95.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.25. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

